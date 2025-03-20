Kanye West Appears To Confirm His Nazi Antics Are A Revenge Tactic Against Adidas

BY Cole Blake 94 Views
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)
The revelation from Kanye West comes as he's been making all sorts of offensive posts on social media in recent weeks.

Kanye West seemingly agreed with a fan who suggested that he’s been supporting Nazis in recent years as a bizarre way of getting revenge on Adidas for cutting ties with him. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, West reposted a breakdown of the theory from a fan and thanked him while adding: “It’s simple as that.” In the post, the fan also referenced the rapper’s fallouts with Playboi Carti, Kim Kardashian, and more as reasons for the antics.

The user wrote of Kanye West: “Looks like he’s using that **** gimmick to get back at the same adidas ‘higher up’ that almost had him imprisoned when they froze his J.P. morgan bank accounts before tax season and stole his yeezy designs and copy and pasted them to adidas.” After bringing up his falling out with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as well as several other voices in hip-hop, the fan added: “Moral of the story Ye did help these artists & helped their careers yet they have betrayed him this is why I think he’s going so hard about this on this app.” Kanye responded: “Thank you Sam. And It’s simple as that.”.

Read More: Kanye West Shares Long, Heartbreaking List Of People Who "Betrayed" Him

Kanye West's Twitter Posts

Kanye West previously shared a list of people who he feels have "betrayed" him, earlier this week. "I AM IN PAIN THAT NO ONE PERSON CAN FIX," he wrote before naming Virgil Abloh, Playboi Carti, John Legend, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, and more among a long list of other celebrities. "IM IN PAIN," he added. "I BLED FOR EVERYONE HERE."

Playboi Carti has been catching the brunt of Kanye West's anger since Tuesday. The Bully rapper complained that Carti allegedly reached out to Kim Kardashian in an effort to collaborate with their daughter, North West. In turn, West threatened to "legally burn" Carti in a "gas chamber." Carti eventually fired back by telling him to "STFU" in a brief post on the platform.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals Why He's So Supportive Of Diddy Despite Sex Trafficking Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
