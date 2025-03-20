Kanye West Appears To Confirm His Nazi Antics Are A Revenge Tactic Against Adidas

Kanye West seemingly agreed with a fan who suggested that he’s been supporting Nazis in recent years as a bizarre way of getting revenge on Adidas for cutting ties with him. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, West reposted a breakdown of the theory from a fan and thanked him while adding: “It’s simple as that.” In the post, the fan also referenced the rapper’s fallouts with Playboi Carti, Kim Kardashian, and more as reasons for the antics.

The user wrote of Kanye West: “Looks like he’s using that **** gimmick to get back at the same adidas ‘higher up’ that almost had him imprisoned when they froze his J.P. morgan bank accounts before tax season and stole his yeezy designs and copy and pasted them to adidas.” After bringing up his falling out with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as well as several other voices in hip-hop, the fan added: “Moral of the story Ye did help these artists & helped their careers yet they have betrayed him this is why I think he’s going so hard about this on this app.” Kanye responded: “Thank you Sam. And It’s simple as that.”.

Kanye West's Twitter Posts

Thank you Sam And It’s simple as that https://t.co/gzyewgMKrW — ye (@kanyewest) March 20, 2025

Kanye West previously shared a list of people who he feels have "betrayed" him, earlier this week. "I AM IN PAIN THAT NO ONE PERSON CAN FIX," he wrote before naming Virgil Abloh, Playboi Carti, John Legend, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, and more among a long list of other celebrities. "IM IN PAIN," he added. "I BLED FOR EVERYONE HERE."