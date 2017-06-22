twitter rants
- MusicCardi B Calls Out "Industry B*tches" For Sending Her Weird DMsTwitter wanted Cardi to @ people.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicDenzel Curry Reveals Details On New Album "Melt My Eyez, See Your Future"After dropping facts in a recent rant about his place in the rap game, Florida rapper Denzel Curry let fans know directly what to expect on his upcoming album "Melt My Eyez, See Your Future."By Keenan Higgins
- Original ContentWhat A Year (So Far): Hip Hop Is Exciting In 20182018 is shaping up to be a truly monumental year. By Luke Hinz
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Had The Perfect Response To Kanye West's TweetKim and Chrissy Teigen's replies to Kanye's "Get rid of everything" tweet are fantastic.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Embarks On Twitter Rant About CreativityKanye West has now returned to Twitter in his truest form.By Alex Zidel
- MusicVince Staples Has Uplifting Talk With Fans About Home Decor And Black PowerVince Staples gives zero f-cks in his Twitter rant touching on Lil Yachty, Logic, Azealia Banks and home decor.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyFormer Officer Michael Slager Sentenced 20 Years For Shooting Walter ScottJustice has finally been served after the unfortunate passing of Walter Scott.By Chantilly Post
- MusicVince Staples' Best Twitter MomentsVince Staples has one of the best Twitter accounts in the game.By Benjamin Salkind