Kanye West Reveals Why He's So Supportive Of Diddy Despite Sex Trafficking Allegations

Kanye West says he’s been coming to Diddy’s defense because he relates to the Bad Boy mogul due to the way Adidas ended their partnership with him. He explained on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night, writing: “I STAND BY PUFF BECAUSE ADIDAS TRIED TO DO THE SAME THING TO ME THAT DIAGIO DID TO PUFF.” He elaborated in a video, claiming that Adidas got his banks to freeze his accounts.

In another post, he called out Cassie for bringing sexual assault allegations against Diddy. He wrote: “CASSIE, YOU SHUT THE F*CK UP. YOU CAME TO EXTORT THE N***A. DIAGIO PUT OUT A TEN YEAR OLD TAPE TO MAKE THE PUBLIC FOCUS ON THAT. I RIDE WITH DIDDY CAUSE THATS EXACTLY WHAT ADIDAS TRIED TO DO TO ME. THEY FROZE MY ACCOUNTS RIGHT BEFORE TAX TIME. WHEN YOU DONT PAY 60 MILLION IN TAXES YOU GO TO JAIL GET IT. IM NOT THE CRAZY ONE HERE.” Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy back in November 2023, accusing him of allegedly subjecting her to a decade-long "cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking." The two sides reached a private settlement within 24 hours of the accusations becoming public and Diddy has maintained his innocence in the time since.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Relationship

In addition to Diddy and Cassie, Kanye West has also been making headlines for discussing his relationship with Kim Kardashian in recent days. In one post, he labeled her a "sex trafficker" while complaining that his daughter, North West, collaborated with FKA Twigs on her album, Eusexua. He wrote: "KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER. I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS. ITS F*CK ALL YOU N****S. MY SOUL IS BLACK. AND WATCH YALL DONT BELIVE ME AND JUST SAY IM CRAZY." Kardashian is considering legal options to strip him of his visitation rights, according to TMZ.