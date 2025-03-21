Iggy Azalea Reflects On Bizarre & Lewd Business Meeting With Kanye West

Kanye West might not have expected Iggy Azalea to chime into his explosive and indignant beef with the father of her son, Playboi Carti, but here we are. She recently took to social media to share a bizarre story about her first time meeting Ye, back at the Staples Center in 2011 or 2012 when she was around 20 years old. The Australian rapper said that he played "so much pornography" during their business meeting, and expressed shock because her previous industry encounters were "all professional."

"This was just weird to me," Iggy Azalea said of Kanye West. "I really looked up to Kanye so it threw me off. I didn’t know what to say. So I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting to think that somebody that I really look up to looks at my pictures every morning for inspiration. That’s kind of cool.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I jack off to them!’ Weird. Don’t know what to say. [...] He was like, ‘But you’ve got a boyfriend, right?’ […] I’m like, ‘Yes, I have a boyfriend.’ He’s like, ‘How big is his d**k?’ Not kidding you. My face must have been like, ‘The f**k?’ He’s like, ‘You don’t got to tell me, you don’t got to tell me. I know it’s big.’

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

"You got to let your boyfriend f**k as many different girls as he can because if you’ve got a big d**k, then it’s his god-given right to f**k as many women as he can,'" Kanye West told Iggy Azalea. You may have noticed a lack of "allegedly" and "reportedly" throughout. Well, that's because Ye himself seemingly confirmed everything that Iggy talked about in this Kick blackjack stream clip. "This is true," he wrote under a tweet on the matter.