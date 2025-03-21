Iggy Azalea Alleges Kanye West Planned To Start Adult Entertainment Company Called "Donda"

Today, footage of Iggy Azalea recounting a business meeting she had with Kanye West back in 2012 has been making its rounds online. According to her, the meeting was extremely bizarre and unprofessional, to say the least. At one point in the meeting, she alleges he played her pornography, and shared plans to start a pornography company of his own. He even allegedly planned to name the company "Donda" after his late mother, which Iggy thought was strange.

"He starts playing pornography and telling me about how he's gonna make this [...] high-end porn company and he's gonna call it Donda," she recalled. "I'm like, well that's weird 'cause it's after your mom obviously. So it's kind of weird that you want to make a pornography company named after your dead mother. Kind of weird."

Iggy Azalea & Kanye West

Iggy's recollection of the odd meeting comes shortly after she threatened to expose the Yeezy founder. Amid one of his infamous tirades on X, he'd brought up her son with Playboi Carti. This prompted her to tell him to leave the child out of his drama with her ex. "It seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with," she wrote in part. "Does he read it? No. Hes a child. But it creates a digital legacy & an odd (shitty) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online. Can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?"