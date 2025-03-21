Iggy Azalea Alleges Kanye West Planned To Start Adult Entertainment Company Called "Donda"

BY Caroline Fisher 1256 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Iggy Azalea Kanye West Adult Company Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeffrey Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Iggy Azalea recently threatened to expose Kanye West after he brought up her son during one of his infamous X tirades.

Today, footage of Iggy Azalea recounting a business meeting she had with Kanye West back in 2012 has been making its rounds online. According to her, the meeting was extremely bizarre and unprofessional, to say the least. At one point in the meeting, she alleges he played her pornography, and shared plans to start a pornography company of his own. He even allegedly planned to name the company "Donda" after his late mother, which Iggy thought was strange.

"He starts playing pornography and telling me about how he's gonna make this [...] high-end porn company and he's gonna call it Donda," she recalled. "I'm like, well that's weird 'cause it's after your mom obviously. So it's kind of weird that you want to make a pornography company named after your dead mother. Kind of weird."

Read More: Kanye West Reportedly Filmed DJ Akademiks Interview Wearing "All Black Costume"

Iggy Azalea & Kanye West

Iggy's recollection of the odd meeting comes shortly after she threatened to expose the Yeezy founder. Amid one of his infamous tirades on X, he'd brought up her son with Playboi Carti. This prompted her to tell him to leave the child out of his drama with her ex. "It seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with," she wrote in part. "Does he read it? No. Hes a child. But it creates a digital legacy & an odd (shitty) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online. Can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?"

He didn't listen, however, going on to reference both her and the child again. “It’s crazy how much I actually know about THAT man and the things I could say," she later warned him. “But let’s keep it cute because I know who you send of the your penis pictures to and the weird fantasies you have/share with other men. Most of Hollywood does: it’s not a very well kept secret.”

Read More: Jay-Z And Beyonce Allegedly "Discussing" Legal Action After Kanye West Insulted Their Kids

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Iggy Azalea Kanye West Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Iggy Azalea Tells Kanye West To Leave Her Son Out Of Playboi Carti Drama 1.6K
Celebrities Visit Build - July 25, 2019 Music Iggy Azalea Threatens To Expose Kanye West After He Mentions Her & Playboi Carti's Son 2.4K
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Music Kanye West Cruelly Responds To Iggy Azalea's Plea To Leave Her Son Out Of The Playboi Carti Drama 3.7K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 29.0K