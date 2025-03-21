Kanye West Reportedly Filmed DJ Akademiks Interview Wearing "All Black Costume"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Kanye West tweets are one thing, but the rapper allegedly did an interview wearing an extremely controversial outfit.

We're not sure where Kanye West goes from here. He spent the week dishing out some of the meanest and unexpected ramblings of his career via Twitter. Everybody, from family to musical peers, is unclear as to why West is going down his current path. Adin Ross, of all people, seemingly has an inside scoop on what the rapper plans to do next. Ross got on his stream Thursday night and claimed that West has an interview lined up with DJ Akademiks. And his choice of wardrobe is going to be a talking point.

Adin Ross did not provide a date or details on the Kanye West interview, but claims he got the info from DJ Akademiks directly. He told viewers that West and Ak already recorded their conversation, and that Kanye West decided to wear an "all black costume" during the recording. "He said, 'Adin,'" Ross recalls hearing. "'Ye was wearing an all black suit." DJ Akademiks then told the streamer to put "two and two" together to interpret what West's choice of clothing signifies. "Damn," Ross muttered. He then got into an argument with his chat, who hyped up the rapper's "aura." "That is literally not aura," Ross claimed.

Kanye West Adin Ross Shirt

Neither Akademiks nor Ross confirmed, but the suggestion to put "two and two together" has led fans to believe Kanye West will be wearing Antisemitic garb of some kind. The rapper has spent the last handful of years praising Nazis and criticizing the Jewish community. He has even subjected Ross to this rhetoric directly, despite the fact that Ross is Jewish. Kanye West sent the streamer a Swastika shirt as a gift, and the streamer had to clarify that he will never wear it to his fans. "Obviously, guys, I'll still say it straight to his face," Ross asserted. "That shirt is not f*cking cool. I'm not gonna wear that."

Kanye West has apologized and then recanted his apology to Jewish people so many times that the act of doing the latter has lost all meaning. The rapper issued a long list of people he feels have betrayed him during his career. Artists like Playboi Carti and Lil Durk made the list, but the longer it got, the more West reverted to blaming family members and Jewish people writ large. It'll be interesting to see if Akademiks decides to release this alleged interview.

