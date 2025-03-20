Kanye West Alleges "They" Want Him Hospitalized After Twitter Outbursts

Kanye West's mental health has been a talking point for over a decade. The rapper has been frank about his struggles with depression and bipolar disorder in his music. His latest social media outburst, however, may be his worst yet. West has insulted everybody in his personal circle. Now that the dust has settled, the rapper claims that "they" are trying to check him into a mental health facility.

"I got knocks on my door," Kanye West said in a Twitter video. "Familiar faces saying, 'Hey, maybe you should come to a retreat.'" The rapper then inquired about the details of the retreat. He balked at the idea when he learned the truth. "Come to find out it's a hospital," he explained. "That's what happened a couple hours ago." Kanye West elaborated on this interaction via tweets. "IVE BEEN ASKED TO GO THE HOSPITAL," he wrote shortly before his video post. "SO LET ME GET THIS RIGHT. IM NOT ALLOWED TO SPEAK OUT LOUD. AND WHY WOULD I BE ASKED TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER WHAT IVE SAID TODAY."

After Kanye West's video, the rapper posted a link to a mental health care facility in Switzerland. "This is where they want to put me," he alleged. The paranoia was ratcheted up when he posted a screenshot of a text exchange with an unidentified number. West seemingly tells the contact he's been hearing knocks on his door. The contact then advised the rapper to travel to a hotel and "be careful for a couple nights." The warning is compounded by the contact alleging that people who work for "that family" work all over town. It's all very vague, making it unclear the legitimacy of Kanye West's concerns.