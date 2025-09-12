During a September 11 livestream in the Bahamas with streamer N3on, Iggy Azalea shared a startling story involving Kanye West, revealing what she described as a string of “weird advances” from the rapper throughout her career.

Azalea said the encounter took place when West first showed interest in signing her to a record deal. Instead of focusing on music, she claimed he steered the conversation into personal and inappropriate territory. “He asked me how my boyfriend’s dick was and he asked me all these questions about my boyfriend’s dick,” she recalled, referencing her then-partner Playboi Carti, now the father of her son.

The Australian-born rapper added that West even brought her child into the discussion, something she immediately shut down. “Yo, like, respectfully do not bring my son and me into this because we don’t have shit to do with it,” Azalea said, making it clear she found the remarks unacceptable.

She described the interaction as unsettling and pointed to a broader pattern of West crossing professional lines with sexual overtones. According to her, she never entertained his advances, choosing instead to distance herself from the behavior.

Iggy Azalea Says Kanye West Asked About Playboi Carti’s Manhood

Azalea then connected her experience to past rumors about West’s marriage to Bianca Censori. She referenced stories that West had allegedly shared explicit photos of Censori with other men and asked if they pleasured themselves to them.

“I think that you send your wife’s naked pictures to other men and ask them if they jack off to it… that sounds right then, that’s what there is,” she said, suggesting the rumors aligned with what she experienced.

The livestream audience reacted with shock, as Azalea’s unfiltered remarks added to her earlier candid confessions that night. Her story now joins a growing chorus of voices detailing uncomfortable encounters with West, who has long acknowledged a troubled history with pornography.

West has previously admitted he became “addicted to porn” after being exposed to adult magazines as a child. He has both condemned and embraced the subject throughout his career, weaving it into his art and public controversies.