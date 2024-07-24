Iggy Azalea Shades Playboi Carti While Labeling Herself A "Single Mother"

"I'm very much a single mother," Azalea explained of their situation. "I'm very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that's just the reality of it. It's one, it's 24/7." Later in the interview, she continued to discuss how being a mother has impacted her lifestyle.

"I no longer want to be traveling around everywhere, I want to take my son to school. I want him to have memories with me and give him that time," she said. "It's really important to me. I owe my success in large part to my mother because she spent so much time with me and she just really gassed me up and made me think I was a superwoman genius, dancer extraordinaire, painter extraordinaire, chef, whatever it was. And it's important to me, even when my son's only 4, that I know I'm there, instilling that confidence in him and just helping guide him." She concluded: "It's my job as a parent. I think if you're going to have a child, you should be prepared to do that and engage in that way. And I really want to. I toured two years with my son on a bus and it was time for that to end."