Iggy Azalea Shades Playboi Carti While Labeling Herself A "Single Mother"

Iggy Azalea, Daveed Diggs And Rafael Casal Visits "Extra"
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JULY 10: Iggy Azalea visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 10, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
Iggy Azalea says she's not co-parenting with Playboi Carti.

Iggy Azalea seemingly dissed her ex, Playboi Carti, during a recent appearance on the Dinner's On Me podcast, during which she discussed parenthood. In doing so, she labeled herself a "single mother" despite sharing her son with the Whole Lotta Red rapper. The two welcomed their son, Onyx, back in 2020.

"I'm very much a single mother," Azalea explained of their situation. "I'm very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that's just the reality of it. It's one, it's 24/7." Later in the interview, she continued to discuss how being a mother has impacted her lifestyle.

Iggy Azalea Performs On Pitbull's "Can't Stop Us Now" Tour

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 28: Iggy Azalea performs during the opening night of Pitbull's "Can't Stop Us Now" summer tour at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on July 28, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

"I no longer want to be traveling around everywhere, I want to take my son to school. I want him to have memories with me and give him that time," she said. "It's really important to me. I owe my success in large part to my mother because she spent so much time with me and she just really gassed me up and made me think I was a superwoman genius, dancer extraordinaire, painter extraordinaire, chef, whatever it was. And it's important to me, even when my son's only 4, that I know I'm there, instilling that confidence in him and just helping guide him." She concluded: "It's my job as a parent. I think if you're going to have a child, you should be prepared to do that and engage in that way. And I really want to. I toured two years with my son on a bus and it was time for that to end."

Iggy Azalea Poses With Her Son On Instagram

Carti has yet to respond to the comments, but check out a picture of Azalea and their son on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti on HotNewHipHop.

