Iggy Azalea Loves Lying To Men According To Her Latest Curvacious Snaps

Iggy Azalea is someone who fans have always adored on social media. Overall, she is definitely a polarizing figure in the hip-hop world. Some do not care for her music at all. However, she has a dedicated fanbase who has been riding for her since she burst onto the scene. Unfortunately for those fans, Azalea has retired from making music. If you are expecting new projects from her, well, don't. Instead, she is living her best life and parenting her child with Playboi Carti, Onyx. For now, it seems like that won't be changing.

One thing that Azalea has done a lot of in retirement, is post to Instagram. In fact, at one point, she was posting quite a bit on OnlyFans. This was a place for her to connect with fans and preview new music. However, she can do the same thing on Instagram. For instance, today, she took to her page where she offered up some curvaceous snapshots, straight from her closet. In these photos, she can be seen wearing a t-shirt that simply says, "I love lying to men." She then followed this up with the caption: "Kidding…" with a winky face emoji.

Iggy Azalea On The Gram

It is a cheeky caption for an even cheekier set of photographs. That said, one has to wonder if Azalea will come back to the music realm. Tons of "retired" artists have gone on to change their minds. As for Azalea, it is still uncertain as to whether or not she will go down that route. If her fans had to choose, they would certainly hope that she reconsiders, and hopefully sooner rather than later.

