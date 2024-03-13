Iggy Azalea Flexes Her Tattoo Sleeve With Latest Batch Of Lingerie Thirst Traps

Iggy Azalea is always blessing her fans.

Iggy Azalea is an artist who has gone through some evolutions throughout her career. Overall, she burst onto the scene with her Charli XCX-assisted track "Fancy." However, from there, it became a bit of a struggle for her to find traction. Although she had a massive fanbase, her mainstream output seemingly dwindled. Whatever the case, Azalea still has people who adore her, and they always check for her music when she releases. Unfortunately for them, it seems like she is taking a break from music for a while.

The artist revealed that she would be retiring, and as you can imagine, some are disappointed. Iggy had started an OnlyFans with the goal of sharing exclusive snippets and songs. Moreover, she was on there to deliver some thirst traps to the masses. This is something she does quite frequently on Instagram. Sometimes, she will bless her fans with some bikini or lingerie shots, and that is exactly what she did on Wednesday. Below, you can even see that she flexed her tattoo sleeve.

Iggy Azalea With A Post

The lingerie in question was a black sparkly bra with a silver strap to it. Of course, the comments section was filled with fans who loved the photos. She could be seen surrounded by Murakami pillows, and it made for an aesthetic post. Interestingly enough the pictures came just a day after her ex Playboi Carti came through with a new song. If you are somebody who enjoys conspiracy theories, this is definitely one to dive into.

Let us know what you think of Iggy Azalea and her marketing tactics, in the comments section down below. Would you like to hear her get back to music? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

