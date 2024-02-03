Iggy Azalea Shares Photo Dump Amid Retirement From New Music

Iggy Azalea has shared a series of new pictures on Instagram while enjoying her time away from creating new music. Most of the photos appear to stem from her performance during the 2024 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas, last month. The post comes after Azalea announced she's abandoning work on her upcoming album and shifting away from music.

In response to the post, fans continued to ask for her to release new music. "IGGY I NEED YOU MUSIC, PLEASE DON'T GO," one user commented. "Iggy [fire emoji]… oh em gee! You can’t look like that and NOT release new bangers," another wrote.

Iggy Azalea Performs At Adult Video News Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Iggy Azalea performs during the 2024 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As for her announcement about moving away from music, Azalea explained that she's more motivated by design and creative direction at the moment and has been for a long time. “In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about songwriting,” she said at the start of the new year. “That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my [mind’s] focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me.”

Prior to the announcement, Azalea was teasing a new album throughout 2023 and even released the single, "Money Come," in August. Check out her latest post on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Iggy Azalea on HotNewHipHop.

