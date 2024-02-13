Iggy Azalea Roasts Playboi Carti With Thong-Inspired "Who Wore It Better," And Fans Love It

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti did not exactly end their relationship on the best of terms. Overall, Azalea has been pretty adamant about the fact that Carti was not a good partner. Furthermore, there have been numerous time where she has questioned his abilities as a father. Needless to say, there is no love lost between the two. Whenever she has a chance to potentially embarrass him or even make fun of him, she will take it. With Carti making waves for his outfits, it appears as though Azalea has found that opportunity.

Recently, Azalea took to Instagram where she posted herself in some black lingerie. The lower half is a thong of sorts, which is something that Carti has been taking flack for. If you remember, some fans thought he was wearing a thong in a recent photo. This subsequently led to some thong-related comments on Iggy's most recent post. For instance, below, you can see that someone said "yo BD out here in the same outfit." This immediately led to her clapping back with "well, who wore it better?"

Iggy Azalea Responds

This was a pretty solid clap back that was met with all kinds of praise from Iggy's fans. At the end of the day, it is pretty clear that she couldn't care less about what Playboi Carti might be wearing on any given day. After all, why would she? Azalea is doing her own thing right now, as is Carti. Fans like to lump these two together, although they haven't been a couple for years at this point. All-in-all, Azalea seems tired of it, but also a bit unfazed at the same time. Perhaps now, some fans will look to cut it out.

Let us know what you think of Azalea and her clap back, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases. 2024 is set to be a truly incredible year.

