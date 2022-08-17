thong
- GramIggy Azalea Roasts Playboi Carti With Thong-Inspired "Who Wore It Better," And Fans Love ItIggy Azalea has never shied away from making fun of Carti.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearIggy Azalea Poses In Skimpy Lingerie, Fans Flash Back To Playboi Carti’s “Thong”"Who wore it better?" Iggy wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPlayboi Carti Accused Of Wearing Thong After Kanye West Studio SessionCarti fans feel like his aura is lost.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearRubi Rose Bares It All In New Body Paint PhotoshootWith just a thong and some interesting designs all over her body, the rapper showed off one of her more creative thirst traps.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearSZA Thirst Traps Outside In A White Thong & Oversized Jacket: "P.S. This Will Make Sense Soon"Perhaps the sultry new snaps have to do with the deluxe cut of "SOS" SZA previously teased us with?By Hayley Hynes
- LifeRubi Rose "Woke Up Sexy," Serves Body In Little Black Thong For InstagramShe doesn't miss!By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion's Thong Thirst Trap Welcomes Us To The "Hottie Club"Someone's obviously ready for Hot Girl Summer to hit.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRubi Rose Posts Stunning Thong Pics Showing Off Backside"I dropped my phone," one user commented on her post, which sums up the jaw-dropped reactions to her latest snaps.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearCoi Leray Thirst Traps In A Black G-String & Chain Bra: "These B*tches Mad"The big "Trendsetter" continues to make her Instagram feed stand out. By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea's Tiny Red Thong Reveals Her Relationship StandardsThe Australian artist continues to tease salacious snapshots on her Instagram to entice more OnlyFans subscribers.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearYung Miami's Butt Takes Centre Stage In New "REAL BAD" Thirst TrapsThe City Girl didn't come to play over the long weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Flexes Her Arching Skills In Latest Instagram Thirst TrapThe 25-year-old knows how to capture her Instagram followers' attention.By Hayley Hynes