Boosie Badazz Reacts To Playboi Carti "Thong" Photo: "You Thought About Getting Inserted"

We already know that Boosie Badazz has a disdain for other MCs snitching, but now, he's having a field day over recent photos of Playboi Carti that went viral. In the images, the Whole Lotta Red artist appears to have either the back of an unbuttoned bodysuit, or a thong, hanging out the back of his pants. The entertainer is obviously free to wear what he wants, but some internet trolls felt uncomfortable after seeing the pictures, including Boosie.

As XXL notes, the garment isn't women's underwear at all, but actually appears to be a piece from Rick Owens' collaboration with Champion, crafted to give the illusion of wearing a thong. While going Live on Instagram, the Louisana native shared his thoughts on Carti's fashion. "You saw the boy just put a thong on, bro. Playboi Carti," Boosie began. "He put a thong up his a**, bro. You mean to tell me a man put a thong up his a** and not think about being a female?" the 41-year-old asked in confusion.

Boosie Badazz Has Questions for His Fellow Rapper

According to Boosie, the "Magnolia" hitmaker is experiencing jealousy regarding his famous ex, Iggy Azalea and her bodacious bod, which she makes a killing showing off on OnlyFans. "I don't understand it, bro. He must have been jealous of his baby mama," Boosie's rant continued. "Iggy's a** is beautiful with a thong on. Did you get mad and go into competition? How did you go from looking at Iggy in a thong to putting one on?"

Yet another question that's weighing heavily on Boosie Badazz's mind lately is about Diddy, and why none of the Bad Boy mogul's friends are speaking up for him amid the troubling allegations he's facing. Read all about that at the link below, and check back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

