Boosie Badazz Reacts To Playboi Carti "Thong" Photo: "You Thought About Getting Inserted"

Boosie always has something to say.

BYHayley Hynes
BoosieBadazzPlayboiCartiThong

We already know that Boosie Badazz has a disdain for other MCs snitching, but now, he's having a field day over recent photos of Playboi Carti that went viral. In the images, the Whole Lotta Red artist appears to have either the back of an unbuttoned bodysuit, or a thong, hanging out the back of his pants. The entertainer is obviously free to wear what he wants, but some internet trolls felt uncomfortable after seeing the pictures, including Boosie.

As XXL notes, the garment isn't women's underwear at all, but actually appears to be a piece from Rick Owens' collaboration with Champion, crafted to give the illusion of wearing a thong. While going Live on Instagram, the Louisana native shared his thoughts on Carti's fashion. "You saw the boy just put a thong on, bro. Playboi Carti," Boosie began. "He put a thong up his a**, bro. You mean to tell me a man put a thong up his a** and not think about being a female?" the 41-year-old asked in confusion.

Read More: Travis Scott On "SNL": La Flame Taps Playboi Carti, Performs "MY EYES," And Acts In Music Video Skit

Boosie Badazz Has Questions for His Fellow Rapper

According to Boosie, the "Magnolia" hitmaker is experiencing jealousy regarding his famous ex, Iggy Azalea and her bodacious bod, which she makes a killing showing off on OnlyFans. "I don't understand it, bro. He must have been jealous of his baby mama," Boosie's rant continued. "Iggy's a** is beautiful with a thong on. Did you get mad and go into competition? How did you go from looking at Iggy in a thong to putting one on?"

Yet another question that's weighing heavily on Boosie Badazz's mind lately is about Diddy, and why none of the Bad Boy mogul's friends are speaking up for him amid the troubling allegations he's facing. Read all about that at the link below, and check back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Questions Why Diddy's Friends Aren't Speaking Up

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
recommended content
Pitbull "Can't Stop Us Now" Summer Tour - San Jose, CAStreetwearIggy Azalea Poses In Skimpy Lingerie, Fans Flash Back To Playboi Carti’s “Thong”
Boosie Feminine Rap Game Twitter RantStreetwearBoosie Badazz Blasts The "Feminine" Rap Game In Twitter Rant
US-MUSIC-MTV-VIDEO-AWARDSStreetwearIggy Azalea Roasts Playboi Carti With Thong-Inspired "Who Wore It Better," And Fans Love It
Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil BoosieStreetwearBoosie Badazz Cheating Comments Cause Backlash, He's Not Here For It: "DON'T PLAY WITH ME"