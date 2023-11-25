SZA Thirst Traps Outside In A White Thong & Oversized Jacket: "P.S. This Will Make Sense Soon"

Perhaps the sultry new snaps have to do with the deluxe cut of "SOS" SZA previously teased us with?

BYHayley Hynes
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Before she confirmed the speculation that her body was surgically enhanced on SOS last year, SZA fans were curious to know more about the notable changes we've seen in the singer's appearance. She's long been shutting down rumours about having cosmetic work on her face. Still, the TDE superstar wasn't shy about admitting to thickening up her famous booty with the income she secured from the success of Ctrl. As the one-year anniversary of her sophomore album approaches in December, it seems SZA is using her hourglass figure as a marketing technique to promote the deluxe edition, which she previously promised would be dropping this autumn.

"So, the deluxe is a whole nother album, and it's called 'LANA,'" the "Drew Barrymore" hitmaker announced during a September concert. "It's 7-10 songs, and it'll be out this fall," SZA noted. In recent weeks, a new teaser of a never-before-heard song from the genre-bending vocalist surfaced online, however, diehard fans have their reservations about how legitimate it is. Instead of buying into leaks and rumours, many are waiting for SZA to give us an update on the project herself, and it looks like one may have landed on her Twitter on Friday (November 24) afternoon.

Read More: SZA's "SOS" Deluxe Coming This Fall With 7+ New Songs, Ice Spice & Saweetie Attend NYC Show

SZA's Body Has Our Full Attention

Posing in little more than a white thong and an unzipped, oversized leather jacket, SZA stands outside, fixing her hair while posing for the camera. Of course, the image has nothing to do with music. However, her accompanying caption suggests it might still somehow give us clues about LANA. "Alright y'all, be safe now. Love you, bye," she mysteriously wrote, in true Scorpio fashion. "P.S., this will make sense soon."

Now that she's a well-established R&B icon, SZA doesn't have to worry about where her next paycheck comes from anytime soon. Before she found fame and fortune, however, the St. Louis native started working at a sneaker store where she learned something about sales. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: SZA Recalls Her First Job At A Sneaker Store

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.