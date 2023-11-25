SZA Thirst Traps Outside In A White Thong & Oversized Jacket: "P.S. This Will Make Sense Soon"

Before she confirmed the speculation that her body was surgically enhanced on SOS last year, SZA fans were curious to know more about the notable changes we've seen in the singer's appearance. She's long been shutting down rumours about having cosmetic work on her face. Still, the TDE superstar wasn't shy about admitting to thickening up her famous booty with the income she secured from the success of Ctrl. As the one-year anniversary of her sophomore album approaches in December, it seems SZA is using her hourglass figure as a marketing technique to promote the deluxe edition, which she previously promised would be dropping this autumn.

"So, the deluxe is a whole nother album, and it's called 'LANA,'" the "Drew Barrymore" hitmaker announced during a September concert. "It's 7-10 songs, and it'll be out this fall," SZA noted. In recent weeks, a new teaser of a never-before-heard song from the genre-bending vocalist surfaced online, however, diehard fans have their reservations about how legitimate it is. Instead of buying into leaks and rumours, many are waiting for SZA to give us an update on the project herself, and it looks like one may have landed on her Twitter on Friday (November 24) afternoon.

SZA's Body Has Our Full Attention

Posing in little more than a white thong and an unzipped, oversized leather jacket, SZA stands outside, fixing her hair while posing for the camera. Of course, the image has nothing to do with music. However, her accompanying caption suggests it might still somehow give us clues about LANA. "Alright y'all, be safe now. Love you, bye," she mysteriously wrote, in true Scorpio fashion. "P.S., this will make sense soon."

Now that she's a well-established R&B icon, SZA doesn't have to worry about where her next paycheck comes from anytime soon. Before she found fame and fortune, however, the St. Louis native started working at a sneaker store where she learned something about sales. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

