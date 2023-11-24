SZA Recalls Her First Job At A Sneaker Store

The superstar singer learned how to sell as good as anyone else, and taking a look at her career, that's not a hard skill of hers to identify.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Everybody has to start somewhere, and those origins prove crucial to a superstar artist's skills, talents, and success. Moreover, SZA spoke to The Wall Street Journal about her first job, something that actually taught her some valuable lessons when it came to her eventual artistic evolution. The Grammy-nominated singer started her labor journey at a sneaker store, which was also her first experience with commission and having to engage socially with people on the daily. In addition, she also reflected on what she thinks her co-workers would describe her as and what were some of her key memories. Just goes to show that you can make it out of anywhere, folks, so stay on your grind.

"My very first job was working at this place called Magic Fit Sneakers," SZA recalled during the interview. "I guess that’s where I learned how to talk to people. It was like my first job with commission ever, but that was also my first job. I always had the highest sales at any commission job." "Annoying probably," the "Rich Baby Daddy" hitmaker said of what her co-workers would think of her. "Like, really talkative, but like, I could sell anything."

SZA Tells The Story Of Her First Job At A Sneaker Shop: Watch

"The first time that I was able to sell something that was expensive, [it was] a Steep Tech and a pair of Tims (Timberlands)," SZA continued. "I upselled on a pair of sneakers, [and] I had to like just approach it in a different way. The other guys were so good at fast talking. Like, I just be myself and be like, ‘Well, I think it looks really nice’ or be really corny or I don’t know." Given how much her albums have sold, it's no wonder she picked this up from early on.

Meanwhile, even fake teasers for her Lana deluxe project have fans in a frenzy. There's a lot of demand right now for the 34-year-old to continue her hot streak and keep dropping great music. With this and much more as context, we're sure she'll supply. For more news and the latest updates on SZA, stay up to date on HNHH.

