SZA Teaser Surfaces Online, Fans Call It Out As Fake

The hype for SZA's deluxe version of her acclaimed 2022 album, SOS, is at all-time highs right now. After all, the project's one-year anniversary is right around the corner, and fans can't wait for her to finally unveil the teased expansion. However, social media trolls and somewhat skilled photo and video editors know that this is also a great opportunity to get some clicks feeding off of that hype. As such, somebody posted an alleged teaser that the R&B star supposedly posted on Instagram, indicating something dropping or being announced on December 8 of this year. But many fans online went to her page, saw nothing, and knew that someone played them once again.

Of course, fake teases and announcements like these are unfortunately common these days, even if many of them are pretty obvious jokes. Regardless, it got big enough for a significant amount of people to fall into the trap as they wait on official word from SZA. In fact, many might think that it's a bit odd that there isn't as much conversation around the deluxe right now. For example, one would think that a slew of Grammy nominations, which recently came out, would be due reason to at least remind folks that a deluxe is on the way.

Fans Call Out This Seemingly Fake SZA Teaser: Watch & Read The Replies

Regardless, we're well aware of what's on the way from the St. Louis native, and will patiently wait for its (likely) release ahead of the awards ceremony. It's also been great to see how such a great body of work carried her through an incredibly successful, high-profile, and tour-heavy 2023. SZA seems to have capped things off for the year, though, or is at least close to doing so. She was a headliner for Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival last week, and to no one's surprise, she stunned with infectious energy and a tenderly spectacular show.

Meanwhile, with more performances announced to hit stages soon next year, the 34-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. It's just a shame that her fans keep getting swindled by other online forces. Even though these situations will continue to pop up, hopefully each instance sees fans identifying the cap faster and faster. For more news and the latest updates on SZA, log back into HNHH.

