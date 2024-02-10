Iggy Azalea Poses In Skimpy Lingerie, Fans Flash Back To Playboi Carti’s “Thong”

Playboi Carti Carti debuted an interesting look last week, and it's left fans drawing comparisons between him and his ex, Iggy Azalea. The performer was spotted out and about in LA for a studio session with Kanye West, and raised eyebrows with his unexpected fit. He rocked a pair of camo pants with a vest, and tied it all together with an unbuttoned mesh thong bodysuit.

Unfortunately, not a lot of social media users were feeling the fashion statement and proceeded to clown him online. DJ Akademiks, for example, blasted the hitmaker during a stream. "You basically button it at the bottom, which means Carti gotta button the st under his balls," he said. "This sh*t is wild. This sh*t is wild. Im'a be honest with you, to keep it real, I was expecting…Is this his boxers? Bro, it's a onesie. The onesie is even worse than the thong, bro. Like, my na actually walked out of the store like he was on some Ice Spice sh*t. Like he was just shaking as in the deli."

Iggy Azalea Drops New Thirst Trap

Ak went on to question how Carti's ex Iggy Azalea would feel about the fit, and he wasn't the only one. The newly-retired femcee recently unveiled a sultry thirst trap on Instagram, posing in some skimpy lingerie in a bathroom mirror. Fans couldn't help but point out the similarities in her and her ex's outfits, forcing her to fire back.

"Yo BD out here in the same outfit," one user commented, to which she replied, "well, who wore it better?" The answer to her question is still up for debate, but for the most part, fans can agree that Iggy came out on top.

Iggy Wonders, "Who Wore It Better?"

What do you think of Iggy Azalea's latest IG post? What about fans comparing her flirty fit to her ex Playboi Carti's? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

