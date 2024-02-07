DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Playboi Carti For Wearing A "Onesie," Theorizes How Iggy Azalea Would Feel

DJ Akademiks is someone who pretty well comments on everything. Although some people do not appreciate his commentary, Ak does not care. Overall, he has built a massive platform thanks to his hot takes, and his fans will go anywhere he does. Right now, he streams on both Twitch and Rumble, and sometimes, things go off the rails. However, during last night's stream, he had one very clear target, and that was Playboi Carti.

If you remember, Carti was seen wearing what appeared to be a thong yesterday. However, it was eventually revealed that it was a body suit of sorts. Well, Ak had a lot to say about it as he went in on the Opium label founder. "You basically button it at the bottom, which means Carti gotta button the st under his balls," Akademiks said. "This sh*t is wild. This sh*t is wild. Im'a be honest with you, to keep it real, I was expecting…Is this his boxers? Bro, it's a onesie. The onesie is even worse than the thong, bro. Like, my na actually walked out of the store like he was on some Ice Spice sh*t. Like he was just shaking as in the deli."

DJ Akademiks Weighs In

Subsequently, Akademiks continued his rant by bringing up Carti's ex, Iggy Azalea. "Imagine Iggy Azalea coming home," Ak lamented. "She got the baby. This n***a over here playing PlayStation with Lil Uzi Vert, and they are trying on f*cking bodysuits while she over here gotta take care of the baby. This n***a not doing a muthaf*ckin thing but playing with her makeup, painting this face, trying on women's clothes. Doing all types of sh*t that she supposed to be doing."

Needless to say, Akademiks had a good time with this one. Whether or not Carti will ever give him exclusive information again, is the question to be asking here. Let us know what you thought of Carti's outfit, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

