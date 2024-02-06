Playboi Carti Accused Of Wearing Thong After Kanye West Studio Session

Playboi Carti has fans annoyed as of late. Overall, this is due to the fact that he has yet to drop his album. Although Carti has released five singles over the past couple of months, he has yet to release the album. Ultimately, this has fans aggravated. To make matters worse, he made a mockery out of Adin Ross on stream Sunday night. This has subsequently led to a litany of bad PR. That said, Carti is an artist whose whole mystique is predicated on not caring, and remaining in the shadows.

Recently, however, Carti found himself in Los Angeles, in the studio with Kanye West. Ye is going to be dropping Vultures Volume 1 on Friday, and fans are excited to hear it. Carti is supposed to be featured on the album, and there could be a few more songs between the two, coming down the pipeline. After his studio session last night, Carti was photographed coming out of the office. The images ended up going viral, mostly due to Carti's unique attire.

Playboi Carti In LA

Fans immediately began commenting on the outfit, and the reviews were not particularly flattering. People accused Carti of wearing a thong, although it seems like it is more of a bodysuit than anything else. Either way, Carti's fits have been going viral as of late, and some are not amused with these fashion statements. As you will see below, some fans are claiming that this is having an effect on his aura, whatever that means. At the end of the day, we just want a new album. Whether or not it ever comes, remains to be seen.

Fans Are Confused

