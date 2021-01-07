Roast
- GramIggy Azalea Roasts Playboi Carti With Thong-Inspired "Who Wore It Better," And Fans Love ItIggy Azalea has never shied away from making fun of Carti.By Alexander Cole
- ViralDJ Akademiks Goes Off On Playboi Carti For Wearing A "Onesie," Theorizes How Iggy Azalea Would FeelAk had a roast session for the Opium founder.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWiz Khalifa Selfie Backfires After Fans Roast His OutfitThe shoes he was wearing became a hot target for fans to crack jokes about. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJoe Budden's Roast Of B5 Gets Response From Group Member Dustin MichaelThe podcaster and rapper clowned the group for never getting their publishing rights from Diddy and Bad Boy Records.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChris Brown Roasts Funny Marco & GloRilla With Special Ed Joke: WatchBreezy's chat with Funny Marco went over much more smoothly than G Herbo and Southside's.By Hayley Hynes
- TVTiffany "New York" Pollard Eviscerates Omarosa On "House Of Villains"New York reminded Omarosa who the HBIC is.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWill Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Roasted On SNLThe funny skit pokes fun at Will and Jada's latest relationship revelations.By Tallie Spencer
- SneakersSocial Media Roasts LaVar Ball's New ShoesThe latest product from Big Baller Brand is certainly unique.By Ben Mock
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Gets Roasted By Fans For Massive New TattooFreddie posted the new ink and began getting roasted right away. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Yachty Clowns Drake For Instagram CaptionLil Yachty roasted Drake in his comments section recently.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsTom Brady Reportedly Has Plans For Netflix Roast SpecialTom Brady is expanding his brand.By Alexander Cole
- GramChris Brown Flames Kanye West's Latest HairstyleIt appears that Chris Brown still feels some way about being taken off of "Donda." By Aron A.
- GramNorth West Roasts Kim Kardashion For "Talking Different" When She Records VideosNorth West strikes again.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsDrake Makes Fun Of Moneybagg Yo's Government NameDrake laughs at Moneybagg Yo's real name in the comments.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsGucci Mane Trolls Kodak Black With Clone AccusationsKodak Black roasted Gucci Mane after the rapper asked him if he was a clone.By Alex Zidel
- GramYK Osiris & 21 Savage End Their Style Wars With A PhotoFollowing a social media beef centered around a custom Gucci jacket, YK Osiris and 21 Savage finally squashed their stylish differences by posing for a flick together.By Keenan Higgins
- Gram21 Savage Moves On From Trolling YK Osiris, Sets Sights On Yung Bleu21 Savage moved on from trolling YK Osiris to going at Yung Bleu on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Music21 Savage Keeps The YK Osiris Jokes Coming: "I Bought Everybody The Jacket"The jokes are not letting up on YK Osiris and his custom Gucci jacket, and it looks like 21 Savage just gave his whole crew the "customized" treatment thanks to Photoshop.By Keenan Higgins
- AnticsMustard On Why He Trolled YK Osiris: "That Outfit Is Horrible"Mustard explains his comments after YK Osiris showed off the authentic Gucci tags on his custom jacket.By Alex Zidel