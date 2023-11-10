Chris Brown Roasts Funny Marco & GloRilla With Special Ed Joke: Watch

When GloRilla heard what Kai Cenat had to say about her "Cha Cha Cha" single earlier this fall, it didn't take long for the Memphis native to hit the block button on the YouTuber. Though those two seem to have since made amends, we're curious to see how Glo will react to comments made about her by Chris Brown during a recent interview. The father of three has been doing press for his newly released 11:11 album this week, even sitting down with comedian Funny Marco on his Open Thoughts show for some playful roasting.

At one point during their chat, Brown suggested that perhaps Marco previously attended special education classes with the "F.N.F." hitmaker. As you may recall, Glo caused rumours of her schooling history to run rampant when she tweeted about being "cool with not having friends" because she "only had five people in [her] class anyway." The black-haired beauty later addressed the situation in a video, making it known she was lying about the extra small size of her childhood classrooms. Still, that doesn't mean the "Next To You" hitmaker is willing to let GloRilla forget her joke gone wrong all this time later.

Chris Brown Pokes Fun at GloRilla's Special Ed Allegations

"Yeah, 'cause I was smart and helping people around me. There was six of us in a classroom with a dog," Marco told Brown during their chat in the clip above. "You in GloRilla's class?" the latter asked without missing a beat. "Actually, me and her probably would've been in the same class," the host responded, failing to take offence to the roast. The pair then exchanged middle and high school class photos, showing how much they've glo'd up in the time since.

Breezy's Full Interview with Funny Marco

Have you streamed Chris Brown's new album, 11:11 yet? If yes, tell us your thoughts on the feature-heavy LP in the comments. Afterward, check out the Virginia native's full conversation with Funny Marco on Open Thoughts above.

