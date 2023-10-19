Kai Cenat Stunned After GloRilla Blocks Him Over Harsh “Cha Cha Cha” Reaction

Kai Cenat has grown a massive following for himself on Twitch. Overall, he has done a lot of good on the platform. However, he doesn't always get positive reactions. This is especially true when it comes to artists. When new music drops, Cenat will go on his stream and listen to it for the first time with his viewers. Sometimes, he offers up very positive reactions that fans believe are hyperbolic. On the flip side of that, there are instances in which he says a song sucks.

The latter has happened quite a bit as of late. In fact, it happened when Cenat listened to GloRilla's song "Cha Cha Cha" for the very first time. The song came complete with a music video, and there were plenty of negative reactions to the track. However, Cenat's was definitely one of the most enduring. He seemed completely disappointed by the track and even betrayed in a way. As it turns out, GloRilla felt the same way as she promptly blocked the Twitch streamer.

Kai Cenat Speaks On The Situation

Kai Cenat found out on stream, in front of all of his viewers. This all took place as he was explaining to his fans that he doesn't sugarcoat anything. While some believe he praises everything, he noted that is very much the case. Additionally, he brought up the GloRilla song as an example. It is here where he said he and Glo were cool. However, once he went on Instagram looking for her profile, he found out very quickly that he had been blocked. He was pretty devastated, although this is not the first time it has happened.

Hopefully, Cenat doesn't take it too personally. Whether or not Glo ever unblocks him, still remains to be seen. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

