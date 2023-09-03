Social Media Roasts LaVar Ball’s New Shoes

LaVar Ball has never been afraid to be bold. Everyone remembers when he burst onto the scene circa. 2017, claiming he could beat MJ in a 1-on-1 and that Lonzo Ball was better than Steph Curry. His brand only grew when his son LiAngelo, the only Ball child not in the NBA, was detained in China. LaVar turned his viral fame into the Big Baller Brand. Of course, despite getting some big-name endorsements, such as Quavo, the company has never been able to escape controversy. The business has long been hit with an ‘F’ rating from the Better Business Bureau due to poor shipping commitments and subpar customer service.

But we’re not here to talk about BBB. Instead, we’re here to talk about LaVar Ball’s new, terrible shoes. Ball showed off the new kicks on Instagram. Like Yeezys or Balenciagas, they appear to be a single piece of material that is almost molded around the wear’s foot. Ball’s are Black and feature a large vent-like design on the top. They are pretty ugly, and very submarine-esque in shape and design. “Triple Bs, you know how our flavors is,” Ball said while promoting the shoes. Well, if the flavor is bad, then sure.

Ball’s Latest Shoe Doesn’t Cut The Mustard

Safe to say, social media aren’t feeling the new product. “Man get them ugly ass bread toasters off my TL,” one person summarized. “These look like the A/C vent in your car 😭,” added another. “Those them Noah’s Ark 12s with that length,” joked a third. “They look like yeezys with gout,” noted another. The Yeeyz comparison proved to be a common theme in the comments section.

However, not everyone was down to hate. “Everybody got something bad to say when it’s a black man products‼️ but buy this other bullshit that looks the exact same 🤷🏽‍♂️,” argued one defender. Despite this, the Ball’s supporters were few and far and between as people were eager to dunk on the objectively bad shoes. “Walking round with black beans on ya feet😂,” teased one verified user. How do you feel about the latest shoes from Big Baller Brand? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest sneaker news at HotNewHipHop.

