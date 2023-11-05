Tiffany “New York” Pollard Eviscerates Omarosa On “House Of Villains”

Tiffany "New York" Pollard got eliminated on a recent episode of House Of Villains, but she didn't leave before tearing into Omarosa. In a new clip from the show, the reality star's seen giving a speech defending her place in the house. She told her castmates that she didn't “want a sympathy vote,” instead only reminding them of the "pecking order."

“I’m the original HBI-motherf*cking C … and I deserve my spot here in the House of Villains. So I need y’all to keep me here," she told them. Omarosa then chimed in, asking Pollard to clarify. “So you don’t want my sympathy vote? That’s what you’re saying?” she asked. At this point, Pollard took the opportunity to roast Omarosa, not holding back whatsoever. “Since I already said that, Omarosa, may I also say that I find you to be a c*ck-sucking, c*m-guzzling Republican c*nt." She didn't stop there, however, throwing in one final jab. “And I sleep better at night knowing that you’re not in the White House,” she told her.

Read More: DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana’s Boo ZellSwag React To Wack 100 Heating Beef Up

Tiffany "New York" Pollard Roasts Omarosa

During a chat with Page Six in October, Pollard revealed that she went in so hard on Omarosa because she initially thought she was her ally in the house. “Well, Omarosa, bless her heart, but she tried me and I had to remind her of the pecking order,” she explained. “I am the HBIC, always will be and I’m the original... and she tried me.”

"Don’t play me in public, sis, because you’re going to take several seats,” she added. When asked whether or not her read caused Omarosa to take “at least one seat,” Pollard made it clear that she got her message across. “Is she standing up yet?" she wondered. "I think I broke her legs.” What do you think of Tiffany "New York" Pollard roasting Omarosa on House Of Villains? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Yung Miami And Stunna Girl Clarify That There’s No Beef

[Via]