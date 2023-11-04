DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana’s Boo ZellSwag React To Wack 100 Heating Beef Up

A very interesting debate just propped up in the ongoing beef between DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana. For those unaware, the two began to send shots at each other following Ak's criticism of Yung Miami, for which the rapper defended her against him. Now, Wack 100 got roped into things, sitting down for what seems like a podcast conversation with the commentator to express support of his own. In a clip of their meeting, the music executive boasts about calling up a bisexual male friend of his to beat up Santana for them. This is all pretty bizarre and wild when it comes to rap beef, but it's all fortunately stayed only on social media for now, and hopefully doesn't go any further.

"Wack 100 gets a high ranking member of the Gaygency on the line who says he's down to fight Saucy Santana," DJ Akademiks captioned his post showing Wack's remarks. "Aye @the1saucysantana u lining it up or wat [crying emojis]. Thanks Unc @wack100." "He mad I got someone of his own flavor to squabble w him," he continued in an Instagram comment under coverage of this development from Hollywood Unlocked. "Unwritten rule a straight man and a 'other' should never fight unless they sleeping together. Shout out to wack 100."

However, Saucy Santana's boyfriend ZellSwag also came through with an IG comment under this post. No matter where you look, there are sides forming in this beef, and maybe more people hop on to give their take. "Wack callin the same n***a he be f***in' on," he retorted. "Everybody in LA knows that. Wack suck more D then his b***h. I'll slap him Ak and the punk he called on the phone. Y'all really don't want these problems fr."

Meanwhile, do you think this feud will escalate any further or is this the end of the line for them? Was Saucy right in defending the City Girl or did he find himself in too much trouble to handle? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. In addition, for more news and updates on DJ Akademiks, Wack 100, and Saucy Santana, stick around on HNHH.

