Iggy Azalea Stuns In Sunny Tennis Court Photo Shoot

Iggy Azalea has never been afraid to show off a killer look. With more free time now and likely going forward after shifting her focus away from music, we may get that even more often from the "Fancy" rapper. Earlier this year she made some revelations to fans about her future in music. Firstly, she addressed why she seems to have drifted so far away from it in recent years. "I know a lot of people have this idea that I was 'bullied away from music' and that’s something I've always laughed at because I'd never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I'm too stubborn," she explained.

But the revelation came when she told fans she was stepping away from music altogether. "That's why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it," her statement continues. Azalea wants to shift her creative output into design and creative direction going forward. Now a few weeks later she's returning to Instagram with a different kind of post that's grabbing fans' attention. Check out her new photoshoot below.

Iggy Azalea's Tennis Pics

"All smiles over here. 🙇‍♀️" Iggy captioned her new Instagram post. The post itself is a photo dump featuring some pictures of what Azalea has been up to recently. It begins with some scintillating pictures of Iggy hitting the tennis court in a perfect outfit. Elsewhere in the post are some pics of what she's been reading, some scenic shots of the beach, and a gorgeous sunset.

In the comments, fans unsurprisingly praise Iggy. "Why you so gorgeous" one of the top comments on her post reads. "We love you iggy iggy" another one of the most liked comments agrees. What do you think of Iggy Azalea new tennis court photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

