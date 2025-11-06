Bianca Censori Struts Through Australian Airport In Almost Nothing But A Thong

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Even without Kanye West by her side, Bianca Censori is sticking to the racy dress code her husband has allegedly put in place for her.

Bianca Censori has been back in the public eye this last week and she's turning heads in the process. Per reports from Page Six and The Sun, the 30-year-old brunette bombshell was in Australia for roughly 48 hours visiting family. The latter outlet caught her out shopping with her mom, sister, and extended relatives.

Upon Bianca's arrival, she walked through the airport rocking cream high-waisted underwear, reflective gold tights, silver heels, and a cream long-sleeve shirt. During her arrival from Los Angeles, the model and architect tried to cover her face with her fuzzy coat and tan newsboy cap.

However, her behavior was totally flipped as she headed back to the Melbourne airport a couple of days later. She strutted with confidence wearing an even more daring ensemble. This time, she went for an all-black look wearing a body-contouring outfit that included a bodysuit and tights.

But if that wasn't enough, the latter were entirely sheer, so her backside was visible for every onlooker.

Bianca Censori Instagram
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

Per Page Six, this is the first time she was back in her hometown since November 2023. This pair of risque fits follows her return to posting on Instagram on Halloween. It was a brief one though she only shared a photo to her Instagram Story.

In that post she sported cream leg warmers, silver heels, and a body-hugging cream dress to match. But in the last four days, she modeled a series of looks from Marc Jacobs.

Elsewhere, not much has been reported on how Censori and Kanye West are doing. The last we saw, they were on a movie date in August. It does seem that they are still married though as she had her ring upon landing in Australia on Monday.

