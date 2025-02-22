Kanye West & Bianca Censori Shift Focus To Fashion Film After Controversial Grammys Stunt

It's been a busy few weeks for Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori. At the beginning of the month, the pair walked the red carpet at the Grammys, and immediately made headlines for the Australian model's shocking look. She arrived in a floor-length fur coat, which she swiftly removed to reveal a nearly invisible dress that covered absolutely nothing. Unsurprisingly, the stunt went viral, and sparked a fierce debate about whether it was empowering or objectifying.

Shortly after that debacle, Ye went on a wildly offensive tweet spree. For those who don't recall, he called himself racist, praised Adolf Hitler, and much more. This earned him a great deal of backlash, and got his account temporarily disabled. It was reinstated shortly after, and in no time, he was back to airing his opinions on the platform. Amid all of this, rumors that he and Censori were headed for a divorce were floating around. These were later debunked by Milo Yiannopoulos, who confirmed that they're very much still an item.

Kanye West's Nitrous Allegations

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reportedly, Ye and Censori are even working on a new fashion film together, which was originally set to come out in November. It's described as “multiple vignettes and montages," per AllHipHop, that provide “a view into his vision of her — if we were to see her through his eyes.” It will reportedly feature footage from their travels throughout Spain, Italy, and Japan. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly when the public can expect to see the film.