Bianca Censori is no stranger to turning heads with her unique and revealing looks. Needless to say, this week hasn't been an exception. On Monday (November 3), the Australian model was spotted enjoying a day out with her mother and sister in the Melbourne suburbs, leaving little to the imagination. She stunned in a tight silver bodysuit, per TMZ. She also paired it with a pair of matching stockings, socks, and heels.

This isn't the only time in recent days that Censori has made headlines for one of her bold fashion statements, however. She finished off October with a racy post on her Instagram Story. In it, she sported a similar sock-heel combo with a nude bodysuit.

This was the first fans had heard from her in a few weeks. Lately, she's been keeping a lower profile than usual, with very little online activity and few public appearances.

Bianca Censori & Kanye West

(L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Back in August, she was seen alongside her husband Kanye West in Los Angeles, where they went out for a movie date. That time around, she opted to keep her curves under wraps. She rocked a long oversized jacket, which she complemented with some striking silver heeled boots.

Days earlier, the two of them went to Denny's before going to the movies again to see Weapons. For that outing, she wore a pair of a tiny shorts and a simple baby blue tank top.

As for Ye, he provided his supporters with an update on his 11th studio album BULLY earlier this week, which he's been teasing for several months now. Reportedly, it's slated for release on December 12, though many are refusing to get their hopes up. After all, this is the fifth time the project has been delayed since being announced last September.