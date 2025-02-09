Bianca Censori's Grammys Look Reportedly Inspires Rise In Plastic Surgery Requests

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
People allegedly want to copy her physique.

It seems like Bianca Censori and her shocking look at the 2025 Grammy Awards have inspired a lot of women to live in the body they want to feel comfortable in. Moreover, TMZ recently spoke to a Las Vegas plastic surgeon by the name of Christopher Costa, who works at Platinum Plastic Surgery in the city. The doctor claimed to the publication that ever since Kanye West's wife left the Grammys red carpet with their jaws on the floor, he's received a flood of calls and messages from females that seek to achieve that same body type and physique.

Dr. Costa characterized it as a more natural but still curvy look compared to more exaggerated trends of the past. In addition, he explained that women who want to reach Bianca Censori's physique would probably undergo liposuction to remove fat from designated spots and transfer it to the hips. However, the surgeon also remarked that not every woman's frame can accommodate this body type. Nevertheless, if you want to shock the Grammys with this look, it could reportedly cost you anywhere between $35K and $75K depending on how much you want to do.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori At Grammys
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, this follows some recent concerning statements from Kanye West about his wife Bianca Censori. "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," Ye included in his recent Twitter rant. "THIS AINT NO WOKE A** FEMINIST S**T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B***HES PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWNS I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F**K WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR."

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori continues to find herself in the middle of her husband's controversies, even when she has nothing to do with them. Kanye West is only following her, Diddy, and the embattled mogul's sons Justin and Christian on Instagram, and the crowd and antics around her grow more worrisome by the day.

