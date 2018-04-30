surgeon
- Pop CultureStudy Suggests Hip-Hop Music Benefits Surgeons In The Operating RoomA new study from Heidelberg University Medical School finds that rap music can benefit surgeons performing keyhole surgeries.By Joshua Robinson
- Gram50 Cent Reacts After Surgeon Who Saved His Life Convicted Of FraudThe doctor who performed surgery on 50 Cent after he was shot 9 times has now pleaded guilty to 56 counts of federal health care fraud. By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop History50 Cent Recalls Being Sued By Surgeon After Getting Shot: "F*ck Outta Here"50 Cent heard from his orthopedic surgeon after becoming famous, who asked for $32,000 after the rapper allegedly skipped out on his hospital bill.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKevin Durant's Injury Recovery Explained By Top SurgeonDurant's whole calf will have to undergo healing.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoyner Lucas Seeks Tory Lanez' Advice For His "Busted Hairline"Joyner Lucas takes the fight to the Barbershop.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyga Shares Name & Number Of Surgeon Who Restored His HairlineAfter Nicki Minaj brought up the rapper's hair transplant, he's letting everyone know the miracle worker behind it.By Trevor Smith
- SocietySurgeon Who Shot Rap Videos Over Unconscious Patients Facing Multiple LawsuitsSurgery and music videos don't mix. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJan Adams Gives Insight On Kanye West's Mother's Death In Open LetterJan Adams speaks after Kanye planned to use his image as his upcoming album cover.By Alex Zidel