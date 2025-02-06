Bianca Censori's Mother Breaks Silence After Grammy Controversy

Bianca Censori lit the internet on fire Sunday. The wife of Kanye West strolled the red carpet in a sheer dress that left nothing to the imagination. Fans debated whether Censori was forced to do this at West's behest, or if it was her idea. Either way, the controversy sparked by her "outfit" has continued to overtake Grammy discussions. West even bragged about "beating" the Grammys by noting Censori had amassed more Google searches than the ceremony itself. Now, Bianca Censori's mom is adding to the discussion.

Well, sort of. Alexandra Censori was asked about her daughter's Grammy outfit on Wednesday. She did acknowledge what happened, but offered little in the way of an opinion. "We are just normal people," she told Daily Mail. 'Living our own lives as privately as we can. Alexandra then referenced her daughter by name. "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you," she concluded. Alexandra Censori has allegedly been dubious about her daughter's relationship with Kanye West over the years. An inside source told Mail Online that Alexandra spent time with Censori and West in March 2024.

Bianca Censori's Mother Had "Nothing To Say"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The source claimed Alexandra was won over by Bianca Censori's husband. "Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants," the source went on to explain. "He also knows how to sweet talk a mom. This has been really a good experience, and everyone is so relieved to see her with Alexandra." It's worth noting that Ye has upped the rants again in 2025. The rapper has made some of his boldest claims to date in the last few weeks. Bianca Censori, meanwhile, has been at his side.

Alexandra is not the only family member to react to Bianca Censori's Grammy controversy. The model's sister, Angelina, reposted a video of her and Kanye West on the red carpet. Censori's father, Leo, on the other hand, does not approve of the model's revealing outfits. Mail Online reported that Leo demanded Kanye West fly to Australia in 2024 to address the outfits he had been dressing his daughter in. Bianca Censori's bold fashion choices since lead us to believe West got his way.