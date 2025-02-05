Kanye West Flaunts Bianca Censori's Popularity After Grammy Scandal

Kanye West keeps finding new ways to shock and provoke the public. The rapper wore a relatively tame outfit to the 2025 Grammy Awards. His wife, on the other hand, went all out. Bianca Censori wore a coat, then proceeded to reveal a sheer dress underneath. She was effectively nude on the red carpet for the award ceremony. Kanye West and Censori were widely criticized for their decision. The former does not care one bit about the backlash, however. He took to Instagram the day after the Grammys to claim that he found a way to "beat" the awards.

Kanye West felt that the attention his wife was able to garner was a success. "We beat the Grammies," he wrote over a white background. The rapper followed this proclamation up with an even bolder one. "For clarity," he asserted. "February 4, 2025. My wife is the most googled person on the planet called Earth." West then posted a comparison of Grammy google searches and google searches involving his wife. He proved correct. Censori's scandalous outfit, or lack there of, managed to surpass the general interest in the Grammy Awards.

Kanye West Claims That He "Beat The Grammies"

Talk show hosts on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The View expressed disgust over West and Bianca Censori's antics. Raj Kapoor, the executive producer of the Grammy Awards, also weighed in on the controversial red carpet incident. Kapoor stated that the couple exploited a technical loophole in terms of dress code. "Obviously there's a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show," he told People. "But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy would have to answer."