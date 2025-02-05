Kanye West Flaunts Bianca Censori's Popularity After Grammy Scandal

The rapper considered it a W.

Kanye West keeps finding new ways to shock and provoke the public. The rapper wore a relatively tame outfit to the 2025 Grammy Awards. His wife, on the other hand, went all out. Bianca Censori wore a coat, then proceeded to reveal a sheer dress underneath. She was effectively nude on the red carpet for the award ceremony. Kanye West and Censori were widely criticized for their decision. The former does not care one bit about the backlash, however. He took to Instagram the day after the Grammys to claim that he found a way to "beat" the awards.

Kanye West felt that the attention his wife was able to garner was a success. "We beat the Grammies," he wrote over a white background. The rapper followed this proclamation up with an even bolder one. "For clarity," he asserted. "February 4, 2025. My wife is the most googled person on the planet called Earth." West then posted a comparison of Grammy google searches and google searches involving his wife. He proved correct. Censori's scandalous outfit, or lack there of, managed to surpass the general interest in the Grammy Awards.

Read More: Kanye West's Shocking Antics At The Grammys May Have Cost Him A $20 Million Deal In Japan

Kanye West Claims That He "Beat The Grammies"

Talk show hosts on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The View expressed disgust over West and Bianca Censori's antics. Raj Kapoor, the executive producer of the Grammy Awards, also weighed in on the controversial red carpet incident. Kapoor stated that the couple exploited a technical loophole in terms of dress code. "Obviously there's a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show," he told People. "But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy would have to answer."

Kanye West's joy was briefly sidelined by reporter Don Lemon, who implied the rapper and Censori were forced to leave the Grammys. West clapped back at Don Lemon, however, and insulted him via IG. "This the goofball that started the rumour that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies," he asserted. "Three decades of innovating music and they always K***S like this." West is currently working on the release of VULTURES 3 and BULLY.

Read More: Bianca Censori's Sister Breaks Silence On Her & Kanye West's Shocking Grammys Look

