Bossman Dlow Responds After OnlyFans Model Posts His Naked Photo Online

BY Caroline Fisher 296 Views
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: BossMan Dlow performs live during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (photos by Ryan Bakerink) (Photo by Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/WireImage)
According to OnlyFans model Layla Red Cakes, she "really be putting these mfs to sleep," but BossMan Dlow begs to differ.

OnlyFans model Kierra Rush, who also goes by Layla Red Cakes, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of BossMan Dlow sitting on what appears to be a hotel couch. The Florida-born performer had his eyes closed, and looked to be at least partially nude. "I really be putting these mfs to sleep who next," she captioned the post.

It didn't take long at all for it to go viral, and plenty of clowning ensued. "Bro how is he always lacking 😂😂😂😂 he be too comfortable," one Instagram user writes. "A** naked feet out sleep on the couch is insane," another claims.

Now, BossMan Dlow has hopped online to set the record straight, insisting that he was very much awake. "Stop sending me that sh*t," he says in a clip shared by No Jumper. "I wasn't f*cking asleep, b*tch."

BossMan Dlow & Layla Red Cakes

This isn't the first time someone has tried to expose BossMan Dlow, however. Back in May, influencer Timmy Bandsome alleged that the rapper slid into their DMs, but later admitted that it was all a hoax. According to them, BossMan had actually messaged one of his female friends, prompting them to trick the internet.

"BossMan Dlow never messaged me. It was AI, it was edited, it was photoshopped. [...] It was my homegirl's phone. He messaged a real female. She's a popular influencer that I hang out with," Timmy explained in a video at the time. "So, I made it seem like he messaged me when he never really messaged me. I made a fake thread of me texting myself back. [...] I know it sounds crazy and and I did all of this for attention on the internet. But a b*tch was a bored and I thought it was funny."

"I'm sorry guys you can bash me or hate me," Timmy concluded. "I really don't give a f*ck."

