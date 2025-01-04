Bossman Dlow Shoots His Shot With GloRilla After Dubbing Her "Wife"

Bossman Dlow is a GloRilla fan. The two rappers collaborated on the songs "Step" and "Finesse," but that clearly wasn't enough for Dlow. The rapper decided to openly thirst after his collaborator on Friday, after she posted a photo in an eye-catching outfit. Bossman Dlow decided to shoot his shoot, and refer to GloRilla as his "wife." There's no two ways about it, he was down bad. This is not the first time that he has made his admiration for Glo public knowledge, however.

Bossman Dlow reposted GloRilla's aforementioned photo and went wild with the emojis. He included two heart eyes emojis and two weary face emojis with a very unsubtle message. Dlow was into it. "Jesus Lord help me," Dlow wrote. "God why did you take yo time with my wife like this @glorillathepimp." The Glo fan base took to the comment section to tell Bossman Dlow to chill out, but the overall sentiment was humor above everything else. Dlow has made it clear he has a crush on GloRilla, as recently as his last interview on The Breakfast Club.

Bossman Dlow Wants To Make An Album With GloRilla

Charlamagne Tha God asked Bossman Dlow if he's "extra fresh" when he sees GloRilla, and the latter claimed he was "fresh" all the time. The host then called out Dlow for blushing when GloRilla's name got brought up. "I f*ck with her," the rapper admitted. "I f*ck with Glo." The two even joked about getting Glo something for Christmas. Bossman Dlow also made his fandom clear during a December appearance on 99 Jamz. The host asked whether he would be interested in making an album or EP with GloRilla, and he was very much into the idea. "That would be hard," Bossman Dlow explained. "She's super cool, like for real."