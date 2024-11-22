BossMan Dlow Debuts A Different Flow On "The Biggest Pt. 2"

BossMan Dlow has been racking up the achievements like the Infinity Stones in 2024. He's a XXL Freshman, a BET "Best New Artist" nominee, and he's racked plaques on plaques very early on. He's accomplished all of this by adopting the off-kilter style of the Florida hip-hop scene with some pretty unique flows. There has been some chatter, however, regarding his approach to each record. There is a saying that goes, "If it ain't broke don't fix it." But hardcore music fans always appreciate when artists take risks and step outside of their comfort zones.
BossMan Dlow is doing that to some extent on his newest release, "The Biggest Pt. 2." Topically, the Florida rapper isn't straying away from what he knows. Those focal points include brags, money, women, and violence. However, the changes are coming on the technical side. Dlow is matching the tempo of the beat more on this cut and getting playful at times with his delivery. That's especially the case on the first verse during the bars that are below. Given the title, "The Biggest Pt. 2" is a sequel track. The first of these songs landed on BossMan's 2022 debut project, Too Slippery. The "Get In With Me" hitmaker is also apparently in "album mode," -- via his IG Story-- so it looks like we got another LP inbound.
"The Biggest Pt. 2" - BossMan Dlow
Quotable Lyrics:
You can't walk a mile in these new Louis Vuittons (Louis Vuittons)
Anytime the crackers run up, I run (I run)
Anytime the crackers lock me up, I post bond (I post bond)
Ain't no discussion, p**sy n****, I'm him (I'm him)
I'ma get some money, baby, I ain't one of them (I ain't one of them)
Wanna shop with me? Gotta smoke it out the stem