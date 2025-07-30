Buddah Bless Calls On Bossman Dlow, Big Sean, & 2 Chainz For "See The World"

Buddah Bless has collected one heck of an all-star cast for his brand-new single, "See The World." However, that really shouldn't come as a surprise considering the countless number of hitmakers he's worked with. Migos, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, NBA YoungBoy, the list goes on.
This time, he's working alongside Florida rising star Bossman Dlow, Detroit's own Big Sean, and former collaborator, 2 Chainz. The track has a summery vibe going on with its quirky keys and bouncy bass. It's also about love and wanting to spoil one's partner with extravagant gifts and trips all over the globe.
While there are lyrics that are a bit more PG-13/ Rated R, Dlow, Sean, and Chainz also just want someone to share a life with. "Take flight with me, baby, let's go see the world (Phew, phew) / You my queen, you my baby girl (Baby girl) / Bae, I love the way you talk to me (Way you talk to me)," Dlow says on the chorus.
There are some hilarious one liners from 2 Chainz, which we all know and love him for. "Held my middle finger up so long, got arthritis (F*ck 'em)." Sean brings a speedier flow to the table to give Buddah's track a bit more variety delivery wise. It's a fun track with enjoyable verses that's sure to make some waves on mainstream playlists.
Buddah Bless, Bossman Dlow, Big Sean, & 2 Chainz "See The World"
Quotable Lyrics:
Careful for askin' for a verse, I'm known to start fires (Fire)
Soon as she start dancin', I'ma stand by her (Right here)
Come here baby, what you doin' for a car title? (Throw it)
Hair weave killer, I'll pull your micros tighter (Mm)
If her wig on, it might lift (Might lift)
How you gettin' home? B*tch, a Lyft (Damn, woo, woo)