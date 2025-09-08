Buddah Bless & Kodak Black Reconnect On The Braggadocious "Owe Me"

BY Zachary Horvath 163 Views
Buddah Bless has been taking more of a lead artist role this year and he's continuing that trend on the Kodak Black-assisted "Owe Me."

Buddah Bless is looking to add to his 14 platinum certifications and three gold certifications with "Owe Me." It's the second single of 2025 for the Atlanta native but it's also just his second-ever record as a leading artist. Plenty of producers in his lane have done this for years, but it's never too late to hop on the train.

We will ultimately let you decide if he's gone two for two, but we have a feeling you'll think just that. Featuring a nostalgic beat that feels like it's from the late 2010s, Kodak Black is the guest star and adds to that throwback feel.

You can argue that those were the Florida rapper's prime years. If you think so, then you will probably love his performance here. It's funny but better yet features one of his most consistent flows as of late. He's also bringing brags galore, so it's a nice mixture all around.

Buddah Bless isn't known to be working on an album, but with two singles under his name in a short span, our ears are definitely perked up. Ultimately, we will have to wait and see, but keep your eyes peeled for any news.

"Owe Me" follows up on "See The World," which featured Big Sean, 2 Chainz, as well as Bossman Dlow. This single is also Buddah and Black's first in about year. In 2024 they crossed paths on a track for the Rich Forever 5 tracklist.

Buddah Bless & Kodak Black "Owe Me"

Quotable Lyrics:

Came with a maid and nanny
Hollup, if I ain't mistaken don't you owе me some head
I just did the calculation, b*tch, you owe me some head
Think my n**** owe me bread, he ain't been answering quickly
I think me and shawty pretty, I'ma start a petition
I wish a p*ssy n**** rank

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
