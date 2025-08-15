Kodak Black Returns With Murderous Intentions On "Imma Shoot"

It's safe to say that a lot has been weighing on Kodak Black this year. The Pompano Beach, Florida rapper has been constantly dealing with relationship drama, legal feuds, and more. Part of the "more" is his sudden beef with NBA YoungBoy.
The once close pals have begun going at each other ever since the "ZEZE" songwriter had some harsh critiques of Make America Slime Again. That caused YB to taunt Kodak by hanging out with ex Mellow Rackz and making songs with her as well.
So, while some of it is seemingly self-inflicted, the 2016 XXL Freshman has endured quite a lot mentally and emotionally. We bring all of this up because on his new single, "Imma Shoot," he's tucking away the comedic punchlines and keeping the energy malicious.
The dark tone is echoed in the production with a creepily sung chorus and horrorcore esque piano melodies. Kodak's lyrical content is all about violence and whaling on those even thinking about playing with him.
"Little dog stepped out the car, I wonder what he told the sheriff / Spray the scene and then shift, lot of smoke, cancerous / Killers hold no manners, even bystanders." Spin the new cutthroat cut below.
Kodak Black "Imma Shoot"
Quotable Lyrics:
I think about kickin' the boot, but I don't wanna, you don't want this pressure, little n****
Losin' family members, you gon' die a caterpillar, you gon' never fly
When those vultures land at your drop, boy, its peckin' time
I wish a n**** would, but if he would, he got a death wish
That flaggin' have your a*s in the sky, get you airlift
I hate that wasn't my play 'cause if it was I wouldn't have spared him