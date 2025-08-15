News
imma shoot
Songs
Kodak Black Returns With Murderous Intentions On "Imma Shoot"
Kodak Black's 2025 has been mired in drama and legal issues. It seems like he's airing out his frustrations on "Imma Shoot."
By
Zachary Horvath
August 15, 2025