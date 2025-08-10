Kodak Black's Ex Maranda Johnson Details Horrifying Alleged Abuse On Instagram Live

Kodak Black is getting dragged by his ex, Maranda Johnson, who claims the Florida rapper put his hands on her and left her with severe injuries. Johnson took to Instagram Live to detail years of alleged abuse and calling out Kodak for avoiding his responsibilities as a father.

“You knocked me out and dislocated my jaw,” she said in a clip captured by Live Bitez. “Police came to the house. I protected you. I’m always protecting you, I’m just always protecting your image, period.”

These new allegations come after Johnson reportedly filed for over $56,000 per month in child support, based on Kodak Black’s reported income. The judge refused such a steep number, but ordered Kodak to agree to $8,500 a month for now. Kodak told Johnson to “get a job” and calling the amount wild.

During the livestream, Johnson also addressed that report, essentially calling it false.

“I never requested $56,000. Based off his income, that’s how much his children are entitled to an I’m still not even asking for half of that,” she said. She also said she’s been doing everything solo when it comes to taking care of their kids. “It’s like pulling teeth getting him to try to do anything for his kids," Johnson continued.

Kodak Black Lawsuit

Things between Kodak Black and Maranda Johnson recently got extra messy after a birthday party for one of Kodak’s kids at The Manor nightclub in Wilton Manors, Florida. Kodak invited all three mothers of his children, and things reportedly went left very quickly. Johnson allegedly pulled another woman’s wig off and threw punches. Additionally, property got damaged.