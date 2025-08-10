Kodak Black's Ex Maranda Johnson Details Horrifying Alleged Abuse On Instagram Live

BY Devin Morton 352 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kodak-black-maranda-johnson-hip-hop-news
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: Maranda Johnson attends the "W.A.G.s To Riches" Miami Premiere Party at Dua Miami on January 22, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)
Maranda Johnson accused Kodak Black of physical abuse in a scathing rant, also calling out his (apparent lack of) parenting skills.

Kodak Black is getting dragged by his ex, Maranda Johnson, who claims the Florida rapper put his hands on her and left her with severe injuries. Johnson took to Instagram Live to detail years of alleged abuse and calling out Kodak for avoiding his responsibilities as a father.

“You knocked me out and dislocated my jaw,” she said in a clip captured by Live Bitez. “Police came to the house. I protected you. I’m always protecting you, I’m just always protecting your image, period.”

These new allegations come after Johnson reportedly filed for over $56,000 per month in child support, based on Kodak Black’s reported income. The judge refused such a steep number, but ordered Kodak to agree to $8,500 a month for now. Kodak told Johnson to “get a job” and calling the amount wild.

During the livestream, Johnson also addressed that report, essentially calling it false.

“I never requested $56,000. Based off his income, that’s how much his children are entitled to an I’m still not even asking for half of that,” she said. She also said she’s been doing everything solo when it comes to taking care of their kids. “It’s like pulling teeth getting him to try to do anything for his kids," Johnson continued.

Read More: Kodak Black Receives Second Key To The City In A Matter of Weeks In Florida

Kodak Black Lawsuit

Things between Kodak Black and Maranda Johnson recently got extra messy after a birthday party for one of Kodak’s kids at The Manor nightclub in Wilton Manors, Florida. Kodak invited all three mothers of his children, and things reportedly went left very quickly. Johnson allegedly pulled another woman’s wig off and threw punches. Additionally, property got damaged.

Johnson got arrested for her alleged role in the birthday melee and charged with five felony counts of criminal mischief. She briefly sat in Broward Main Jail before being released on $12,500 bond. She’s due back in court on August 18.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Kodak Black Ex Arrested Gossip News Gossip Kodak Black’s Ex Maranda Johnson Arrested Over Alleged Birthday Party Beatdown  1030
Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert - Biloxi, MS Music Kodak Black Blasts Ex For Demanding More Child Support After Alleged Brawl 850
Kodak Black Real Love Maranda Johnson Allegations Hip Hop News Music Kodak Black Claims He's Never Felt Real Love Amid Disturbing Maranda Johnson Allegations 1.5K
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Relationships Maranda Johnson Unleashes Destructive Allegations Against Kodak Black That Includes Throwing Acid At Her 1213
Comments 0