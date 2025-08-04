Kodak Black adds another accolade to his profile. The City of Miami honored the rap star with a key to the city, his second in weeks. The Miami New Times broke the news on Friday (August 1).

The 28-year-old artist, whose legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was presented with the Key to the City during a July 31 ceremony recognizing his influence in both music and local community engagement. The latest honor adds to others, such as a pardon by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The event, held during North Miami’s annual youth internship program graduation, was led by Acting City Manager and Economic Development Director John Lorfils, a North Miami native. Lorfils presented the symbolic key to Kodak in front of attendees that included city officials, interns, and supporters.

“The keys to the city unlock opportunity,” said a city representative. “We give you the key as a reminder to return, to invest, to uplift.”

Kodak, dressed in muted colors, accepted the honor with few words but later posted a message of appreciation on social media. “Thank you, North Miami, for honoring me with the Key to the City,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I appreciate the acknowledgment and love.”

Kodak Black Receives Key to North Miami

During the ceremony, Yak was praised for his philanthropic efforts, including donations of air conditioning units to public housing residents and scholarships for the children of two FBI agents killed in the line of duty. While Kodak’s legal troubles continue to spark controversy, civic leaders appear willing to distinguish its recent contributions from past behavior.

His presence at civic events signals a shift in public perception—at least locally. City leaders in North Miami and Pompano Beach have emphasized his positive impact on underserved communities in South Florida, particularly through youth programs and financial assistance.