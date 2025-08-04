Kodak Black Receives Second Key To The City In A Matter of Weeks In Florida

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 102 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jaylen Brown's Celtics Season Opener Reception &amp; Birthday Celebration
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 20: Kodak Black performs at Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics season opener reception and birthday celebration on October 20, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Lisa Dragani/Getty Images)
Kodak Black recently paid the rent for his hometown’s housing community for months before it received widespread media attention.

Kodak Black adds another accolade to his profile. The City of Miami honored the rap star with a key to the city, his second in weeks. The Miami New Times broke the news on Friday (August 1). 

The 28-year-old artist, whose legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was presented with the Key to the City during a July 31 ceremony recognizing his influence in both music and local community engagement. The latest honor adds to others, such as a pardon by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The event, held during North Miami’s annual youth internship program graduation, was led by Acting City Manager and Economic Development Director John Lorfils, a North Miami native. Lorfils presented the symbolic key to Kodak in front of attendees that included city officials, interns, and supporters.

“The keys to the city unlock opportunity,” said a city representative. “We give you the key as a reminder to return, to invest, to uplift.”

Kodak, dressed in muted colors, accepted the honor with few words but later posted a message of appreciation on social media. “Thank you, North Miami, for honoring me with the Key to the City,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I appreciate the acknowledgment and love.”

MORE: Jackboy Suggests Kodak Black’s Music Career Is Failing During Scathing Rant

Kodak Black Receives Key to North Miami

During the ceremony, Yak was praised for his philanthropic efforts, including donations of air conditioning units to public housing residents and scholarships for the children of two FBI agents killed in the line of duty. While Kodak’s legal troubles continue to spark controversy, civic leaders appear willing to distinguish its recent contributions from past behavior.

His presence at civic events signals a shift in public perception—at least locally. City leaders in North Miami and Pompano Beach have emphasized his positive impact on underserved communities in South Florida, particularly through youth programs and financial assistance.

Kodak’s recent honors come as he releases new music. His latest track, “Still Breathing,” a collaboration with Upstates, dropped July 29. As the rapper continues to navigate both cultural visibility and personal transformation, his growing recognition in public service circles suggests a developing legacy—one that extends beyond music and into the realm of civic engagement.

MORE: 6ix9ine Trolls Mellow Rackz Over New Song Dissing Kodak Black

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 70.5K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Master P and Kodak Black Team Up for Back-to-School Fundraiser 167
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Five Entertainment Kodak Black To Open A Restaurant In His Hometown 1364
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Gossip Kodak Black Will Reportedly Plead Guilty In Illegal Gun Case 20.0K
Comments 0