Kodak Black and Jackboy aren't on the best of terms, and recently, the latter took to social media to make that known. During a heated rant captured by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, he urges his former friend to consider getting a Commercial Driver's License (CDL), claiming that music isn't working out for him. "I put my pride to the side and started a restaurant," he explained. "Everybody can't start restaurants ... He's not good with customer service."

While it's unclear exactly what prompted Jackboy's rant, some fans speculate that it could have been Kodak's recent stream with N3on. During the stream, he appeared to shade his ex-collaborator by telling the internet personality that his favorite fast food is "Jack in a box."

"Hell yeah," he added. "I like how that sounds." Kodak and Jackboy's beef seemingly began in 2021. At the time, they began taking shots at each other on social media, making it clear that their relationship had taken a turn for the worse.

Kodak Black & Jackboy Beef

Kodak discussed the feud during an appearance on Revolt's Big Facts Podcast in 2022. “You Know I love that lil n***a," he said at the time. "I would never open up my platform to you if there wasn’t no love. I could’ve kept the n***a as just a n***a that I know but I gave the n***a all the game and all that tight time because it was genuine love.”

His remarks made it seem like there was hope for his friendship with Jackboy, but unfortunately, tensions only grew. A few months later, Jackboy challenged Kodak to a boxing match. The next year, Kodak accused him of faking his entire persona.