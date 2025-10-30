Jackboy Ignites Kodak Black Snitching Rumors With 2015 Interrogation Video

Jackboy Kodak Black Interrogation Video Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Kodak Black is seen, outside Casablanca, during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Five on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Recently, Jackboy took to social media to revive his years-long feud with Kodak Black by trying to expose him.

Kodak Black and Jackboy have a history of not getting along, and it doesn't look like their feud is coming to an end any time soon. Recently, the latter even took to social media and tried to expose his foe by posting an interrogation video. In the video, Kodak speaks to a law enforcement official about an alleged 2015 assault in Pompano Beach, Florida.

He appeared to admit to his own alleged wrongdoing, though he refused to discuss anyone else involved. This is evidenced by paperwork shared by DJ Akademiks.

"The defendant was placed into an interview room and he spontaneously uttered several statements saying that 'I know I f*cked up and I shouldn't have taken matters into my own hands,'" it reads. "He also stated that he punched Juan in the face. Post Miranda the defendant admitted to punching Juan several times. He stated that he knows what he did was wrong. The defendant added that he put Juan in the vehicle but that the others got in when he asked them to. The defendant stated that he doesn't know the name of the friend that was in the vehicle with him."

Kodak Black & Jackboy Beef

Kodak Black and Jackboy's beef seemingly started back in 2021. In 2022, Kodak opened up about their falling out during an appearance on Revolt's Big Facts Podcast. "I would never open up my platform to you if there wasn’t no love," he explained. "I could’ve kept the n***a as just a n***a that I know but I gave the n***a all the game and all that tight time because it was genuine love.”

The tension escalated from there, and a few months later, Jackboy challenged Kodak to a boxing match. In July, he even claimed his former friend's career was failing, urging him to consider getting into a new line of work.

