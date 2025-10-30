Kodak Black and Jackboy have a history of not getting along, and it doesn't look like their feud is coming to an end any time soon. Recently, the latter even took to social media and tried to expose his foe by posting an interrogation video. In the video, Kodak speaks to a law enforcement official about an alleged 2015 assault in Pompano Beach, Florida.

He appeared to admit to his own alleged wrongdoing, though he refused to discuss anyone else involved. This is evidenced by paperwork shared by DJ Akademiks.

"The defendant was placed into an interview room and he spontaneously uttered several statements saying that 'I know I f*cked up and I shouldn't have taken matters into my own hands,'" it reads. "He also stated that he punched Juan in the face. Post Miranda the defendant admitted to punching Juan several times. He stated that he knows what he did was wrong. The defendant added that he put Juan in the vehicle but that the others got in when he asked them to. The defendant stated that he doesn't know the name of the friend that was in the vehicle with him."

Kodak Black & Jackboy Beef

Kodak Black and Jackboy's beef seemingly started back in 2021. In 2022, Kodak opened up about their falling out during an appearance on Revolt's Big Facts Podcast. "I would never open up my platform to you if there wasn’t no love," he explained. "I could’ve kept the n***a as just a n***a that I know but I gave the n***a all the game and all that tight time because it was genuine love.”