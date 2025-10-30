Recently, Jackboy decided to reignite his beef with Kodak Black by posting an interrogation video from 2015. In the video, the "No Flockin" performer speaks to a law enforcement official about an alleged assault in Pompano Beach, Florida. This resulted in rumors that he'd "snitched" on others involved, though paperwork later surfaced online that pointed to that not being the case.

"The defendant was placed into an interview room and he spontaneously uttered several statements saying that 'I know I f*cked up and I shouldn't have taken matters into my own hands,'" one document reads. "He also stated that he punched Juan in the face. Post Miranda the defendant admitted to punching Juan several times. He stated that he knows what he did was wrong. The defendant added that he put Juan in the vehicle but that the others got in when he asked them to. The defendant stated that he doesn't know the name of the friend that was in the vehicle with him."

Now, Wack 100 has taken to social media to share his take on the situation. According to him, Kodak is in the clear. He shared an Instagram post featuring the aforementioned paperwork earlier today, rushing to the rapper's defense.

Kodak Black & Jackboy Beef

"THE ❌POSERS FUNDINGS #NOTGUILTY@1804jackboy," his caption begins. "You released audio with @kodakblackspeaking and edited to him saying names. But the paperwork says #Kodak owned the charges and never said anybody helped him with this. THIS IS NOT #SNITCHING."

It's unclear exactly why Jackboy decided to share the interrogation footage when he did, but his beef with Kodak dates back to 2021. In 2022, Kodak appeared on Revolt's Big Facts Podcast, where he got candid about the feud.

"I would never open up my platform to you if there wasn’t no love," he stated. "I could’ve kept the n***a as just a n***a that I know but I gave the n***a all the game and all that tight time because it was genuine love.” This gave some fans hope that they would eventually reconcile, but unfortunately, that's yet to happen.