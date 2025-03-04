Jackboy Reignites Kodak Black Feud But Fans Are Tired Of The Drama

Jackboy once again brought up his former friend, Kodak Black, in video on Instagram Live, this week. In doing so, he mentioned his time in jail in 2018 when he faced felony charges for alleged child neglect, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and marijuana possession. Jackboy accused Kodak of snitching at the time.

When DJ Akademiks posted the clip on Instagram, fans complained about how often Jackboy speaks on Kodak Black. “Bro only talk about yak that’s yo career now? Be a man and be bigger you going out bad when u could let the music speak,” one user wrote. Another complained: “He need clout again yall.. I promise, the only time I hear about him is when he talking about Kodak.” Others called for the two rappers to make amends.

Kodak Black & Jackboy Beef History

Kodak Black and Jackboy were originally close friends as they both came up in hip hop out of Florida in the mid-2010s. At some point in the early 2020s, their relationship turned sour and they began taking subtle shots at one another on social media. For a brief period in 2022, Kodak tried to mend their relationship, saying in an interview with the Big Facts Podcast: “You Know I love that lil n***a… I would never open up my platform to you if there wasn’t no love. I could’ve kept the n***a as just a n***a that I know but I gave the n***a all the game and all that tight time because it was genuine love.”