Kodak Black Continues To Worry Fans After Performing In His Underwear

BY Cole Blake 185 Views
KidSuper - Front Row &amp; Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Kodak Black attends the KidSuper fashion show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Kodak Black's bizarre antics in public have led fans to worry about his health for several years by this point.

Kodak Black performed on stage in his underwear during a recent show in Texas, further sparking concern among fans who have been worried about the rapper's health in recent months. A clip of him doing so with the caption, "Who let Kodak do this?" is going viral on social media.

When My Mixtapez shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed reactions. “It’s a strategy to make people talk about him, don’t take it too serious,” one user theorized. Another added: “He really need some help and a better team around him, cus why they let him go out there like that?!”

Read More: Kodak Black’s Cryptic Instagram Post Has Some Fans Convinced He’s Nearing Retirement

Kodak Black Drug Use Rumors

Kodak Black's bizarre antics have led to fans circulating rumors about alleged drug use for years. In November 2024, he shut down the idea after his erratic behavior on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream further worried fans. “I’m just Yak, bro,” he said at the time, as caught by Vibe. “Ain’t sh*t changed, that’s how I came in this bi**h. I wake up like this. If anything, give me drugs. Give me drugs, and I’ll chill. When I’m not high, when I ain’t higher than a bi**h, I’m vibing. When I’m high, I’m in my coma bruh, I ain’t talking to nobody ‘cuz I’m getting high.”

Concerns popped up again in May, when Black performed an On the Radar freestyle. In it, he refers to himself as a “young n***a with a meth habit." Clips of the lyrics went viral on the internet, and fans couldn't believe the apparent admission.

Last month, a video purportedly showing Black drinking lean while driving went viral on social media. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ afterward that it was simply a prank and he was trolling fans online.

Black once again shut down the idea of having a drug problem on Instagram Live, earlier this month. “I eat good… high or not… I don’t be on no f*cking meth,” Kodak said, as caught by Hot 97. “... Mind your own business, for real for real… Y’all really just want to have something against me.”

Read More: Kodak Black Hilariously Checks Fan During Bizarre Livestream

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
