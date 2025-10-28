Kodak Black performed on stage in his underwear during a recent show in Texas, further sparking concern among fans who have been worried about the rapper's health in recent months. A clip of him doing so with the caption, "Who let Kodak do this?" is going viral on social media.

When My Mixtapez shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed reactions. “It’s a strategy to make people talk about him, don’t take it too serious,” one user theorized. Another added: “He really need some help and a better team around him, cus why they let him go out there like that?!”

Kodak Black Drug Use Rumors

Kodak Black's bizarre antics have led to fans circulating rumors about alleged drug use for years. In November 2024, he shut down the idea after his erratic behavior on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream further worried fans. “I’m just Yak, bro,” he said at the time, as caught by Vibe. “Ain’t sh*t changed, that’s how I came in this bi**h. I wake up like this. If anything, give me drugs. Give me drugs, and I’ll chill. When I’m not high, when I ain’t higher than a bi**h, I’m vibing. When I’m high, I’m in my coma bruh, I ain’t talking to nobody ‘cuz I’m getting high.”

Concerns popped up again in May, when Black performed an On the Radar freestyle. In it, he refers to himself as a “young n***a with a meth habit." Clips of the lyrics went viral on the internet, and fans couldn't believe the apparent admission.

Last month, a video purportedly showing Black drinking lean while driving went viral on social media. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ afterward that it was simply a prank and he was trolling fans online.

Black once again shut down the idea of having a drug problem on Instagram Live, earlier this month. “I eat good… high or not… I don’t be on no f*cking meth,” Kodak said, as caught by Hot 97. “... Mind your own business, for real for real… Y’all really just want to have something against me.”