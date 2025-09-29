Kodak Black Hilariously Checks Fan During Bizarre Livestream

Kodak Black is certainly no stranger to having bizarre interactions with fans, and over the weekend, he added yet another one to his long list. This time, it was even streamed live for the world to see. In a clip shared by Live Bitez, the rapper chats with a man who tells him how big of a supporter he is. Unfortunately, the conversation quickly took a turn for the worse. They argued about Voodoo, prison time, and more. Ultimately, Kodak ended up threatening to report the fan and ban him from joining one of his livestreams ever again.

Instagram users have a lot to say about the ordeal, with most agreeing that it was at least somewhat amusing. "Omg Kodak roasted him 😂😂😂," one viewer comments. "I’m weakkkkkkkkkkk," another writes.

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Kodak has made headlines for a livestream, however. Earlier this month, he also teamed up with Zoe Spencer, earning big reactions in the process.

Kodak Black & Drake

Many pointed out that he appeared to make inappropriate comments and jokes about the internet personality. While some slammed him and questioned Spencer's decision to work with him in the first place, others came to their defense, arguing that they were simply having fun.

All of this also comes amid ongoing fan concerns about Kodak's mental and physical wellbeing. Rumors that he's abusing substances have been floating around for years now, and it seems like every few weeks, an incident that stokes these suspicions occurs.